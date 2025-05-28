Singapore recorded its lowest corruption cases in 2024: report

Singapore, May 28 (PTI) Singapore recorded its lowest number of corruption cases in 2024, both in terms of reports lodged and new cases registered, according to a media report on Wednesday.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) received 177 corruption-related reports in 2024, of which 75 were registered for investigation, according to the agency's annual statistics.

In comparison, there were 215 reports and 81 cases in 2023 and 447 reports and 118 cases in 2016, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

"Singapore in 2024 recorded its lowest number of corruption cases yet," the news report said.

Of the 177 reports it received in 2024, 61 were made anonymously, the CPIB said, adding that 133 people were prosecuted in court for the offences.

The conviction rate in 2024 was 97 per cent, with four acquittals and three cases pending appeal hearings.

Despite the lower numbers last year, the national anti-graft agency said recent high-profile corruption cases show that Singapore cannot let its guard down.

Citing cases involving former transport minister S Iswaran and others, the CPIB said it “will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against all perpetrators who engage in corrupt activities, including those who try to launder their tainted proceeds”.

Indian-origin Iswaran was sentenced to 12 months in jail in October 2024 after pleading guilty to five charges for obtaining valuable items as a public servant from a property tycoon.

According to the report, the number of public-sector cases remained low, accounting for just seven of the 75 cases registered for investigation.

Singapore was ranked the least corrupt country in the Asia-Pacific region in 2024, according to the Corruption Perceptions Index report released by the global anti-graft watchdog Transparency International in February. This was a first for Singapore in 14 years, said the report.

Singapore was also ranked the third-least corrupt nation in the world, which is the city state’s highest position since 2020, after Denmark and Finland.

CPIB said heavy punishment, effective laws, political determination and a zero-tolerance culture for corruption were cited in the survey as the top factors contributing to Singapore's low corruption rate.

"Singapore's corruption situation remains firmly under control. We will continue to strengthen partnerships with key stakeholders to enhance prevention efforts and amplify anti-corruption messages," the anti-corruption agency was quoted as saying in the report.