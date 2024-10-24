Singapore rolls out passport-less immigration clearance at Changi Airport

Singapore, Oct 24 (PTI) Singapore has rolled out passport-less immigration clearance across all four terminals at Changi Airport, officials said on Thursday.

Under the initiative, arriving and departing Singapore residents – which include Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders – can clear immigration solely by using their facial and iris biometrics.

However, children below the age of six years will not be able to use the automated lanes for immigration clearance.

All foreign visitors can also utilise that clearance method when they depart the country, as their biometric details would have been captured when they arrived, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said, announcing that the biometric clearance has been implemented since Sept 30.

“All foreign visitors will still need to present their passport for immigration clearance upon arrival in Singapore,” the ICA reminded travellers, emphasising that travellers should still bring their passports with them, as the documents may be required for immigration clearance at their destination countries.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Alan Koo, Commander (Airport) of ICA, said the initiative has reduced the average clearance time per traveller by 60 per cent, from 25 seconds to 10 seconds.

“With automated clearance being the norm at our checkpoints, our officers are now redeployed to take on higher-value job roles, such as interviewing and profiling, to safeguard Singapore's borders,” he said.

The system is next set to be implemented at Marina Bay Cruise Centre in December, according to a Channel News Asia report. PTI GS SCY SCY