Singapore setting up breastfeeding pods to encourage young mothers to have babies

Singapore, Aug 5 (PTI) Baby-short Singapore is setting up breastfeeding pods for nursing mothers to encourage young couples to have babies, local media reported on Tuesday.

Local start-up and social enterprise Go!Mama launched the new pods on Tuesday ahead of Singapore’s 60th birthday, in partnership with state-owned Temasek Foundation and the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre, The Straits Times reported.

"The pods are a flexible option that can be easily deployed to support breastfeeding mothers and employees, and provide them with a dedicated space to nurse," Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah said at the launch of the new pods.

Go!Mama’s most ambitious roll-out to date marks the crossing of the halfway point to its 300-pod goal by the end of 2026, the report said.

By the first quarter of 2026, nursing mothers will have access to more comfortable spaces at 60 new locations in public to breastfeed their babies or express milk.

These pods will be established in high-footfall locations, such as parks, libraries, transport hubs and office campuses, the report added.

There are currently close to 100 pods in the city state by Go!Mama, which have been used by more than 20,000 mothers and caregivers.

The cosmopolitan island has made moves to improve accessibility to clean and comfortable breastfeeding spaces in recent months.

Singapore’s population growth has fallen significantly over the years, according to media reports.

Singapore has launched other schemes as well to encourage young married couples to have more children, like the Baby Bonus Scheme and maternity leave for both parents, according to media reports. PTI GS RD RD RD