Singapore takes down 1,000 IPs linked to cybercrime linked IPs

Singapore, Jun 11 (PTI) Singaporean authorities have taken down more than 1,000 internet protocols (or IPs) believed to have been linked to cybercrimes and based in the city-state, officials said on Wednesday.

Officers from the Cybercrime Command under the Criminal Investigation Department of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) worked with the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) to take down the IP addresses in the country, the police said in a press release.

This was part of a four-month operation across 26 countries led by the global police organisation Interpol and named Operation Secure, it said.

The operation against cybercriminal infrastructure was conducted from January to April this year. Law enforcement agencies from 26 countries worked together to locate physical servers which it believed to be perpetuating malicious software (malware) known as "infostealers".

The operation involved mapping physical networks and executing targeted takedowns.

The global effort led to the taking down of more than 20,000 malicious IP addresses and domains, the press release said.

The malware is "designed to secretly infiltrate computer systems and steal sensitive information".

The stolen data is then sent to a remote server controlled by the cybercriminals, said the police.

It added that the "takedown of the malicious IP addresses and domains linked to the infostealers", ceases the cybercriminal’s control over compromised systems and effectively disrupts cross-border criminal syndicates.

The police said its active participation in the operation reinforces the force's commitment to safeguarding Singaporeans from increasingly sophisticated cybercrime.

The strong engagement with Interpol also reinforces SPF’s goal to be a global partner in fighting cybercrime, it said.

"We will continue to work with CSA and other like-minded partners to protect Singaporeans and businesses from threats in cyberspace; and will spare no effort to disrupt cyber criminals and their operations," Cybercrime Command Commander and Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Tay was quoted by Channel News Asia (CNA) as saying.