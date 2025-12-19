Singapore to cane scammers from Dec 30 to check widespread online cheating

Singapore, Dec 19 (PTI) Singapore will start from December 30 canning for scammers, recruiters and members of scam syndicates under its amended criminal law.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Friday that the amendment imposes mandatory canning of at least six strokes to tackle the increasing numbers of scams.

The additional punishment, aimed at increasing deterrence against such crimes, has a maximum penalty of 24 cane strokes, according to a Channel News Asia report.

“Fighting scams is a top national priority. The number of scam cases and scam losses remain concerning,” the MHA said.

Scam mules who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds, providing SIM cards or giving up their confidential Singpass credentials will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

Singpass is important for citizens to have access to official websites.

“This recognises that there are egregious traditional cheating cases that could also warrant caning as a sentencing option,” the Ministry said.

The new penalties are part of amendments introduced under the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act 2025, which was passed by parliament last month.

About 1,90,000 scam cases were reported between 2020 and the first half of 2025, with losses amounting to about SGS 3.7 billion (USD 2.8 million), the Channel said.

Scams constitute 60 per cent of all reported crimes in Singapore. PTI GS NPK NPK