Singapore to hold presidential election on September 1

Singapore: Singapore said on Friday that it will hold the presidential election on September 1 if more than one person qualifies to run for the highest office.

If there is only one candidate on nomination day on August 22, he or she automatically becomes the president.

Four people, including Singapore-born Indian-origin former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, have already thrown their hats in the ring for the presidential race.

Interested candidates must apply for a certificate of eligibility and meet other requirements before nomination day on August 22.

The Presidential Elections Committee must screen all presidential hopefuls and inform them of their decision by the day before nomination day, The Straits Times newspaper reported on Friday.

Singapore has a stringent qualification process for candidates bidding for the presidency.

The contender must have served in higher public sector offices and or managed private sector businesses with at least 500 million Singapore dollar shareholders’ equity during the person’s most recent three-year period of service as chief executive.

The Elections Department (ELD) released details on Friday, announcing that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had issued the writ of election.

Polling Day will be declared a public holiday.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Prime Minister Lee wrote that a few individuals have already stepped forward and made known their intention to run for the Presidency.

“This has been widely reported in the media, and I’m sure we will hear more from the candidates themselves during the campaign period,” he said.

“I hope you will listen carefully to what each candidate has to say and understand their views. Our President represents all Singaporeans and stands as a symbol of our unity and aspirations. I hope all Singaporeans will vote wisely for the best candidate for the role.” Apart from Shanmugaratnam, 66, three other presidential hopefuls are entrepreneur George Goh, 63, former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75, and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, 75.

Incumbent President Halimah Yacob's six-year term ends on September 13.

Shanmugaratnam launched his bid for the presidency on July 26.

The other three presidential hopefuls are Singaporeans of Chinese origin.

Candidates must apply for a certificate of eligibility, as well as a community certificate. Applications for these two certificates will close on August 17.

Additionally, they must get a political donation certificate from the ELD. Applications for this certificate will close on August 18.

On nomination day, the candidates will have to bring the nomination papers, with their signature as well as those of their proposers, seconders, and at least four assentors who must be registered voters.

There is also a form for candidates to voluntarily undertake that they will conduct their election campaign in a manner that is dignified, decorous and consistent with the President’s position as the Head of State and the symbol of national unity.

Signed undertakings will be put up on the notice board, together with nomination papers and certificates, during nomination proceedings on Nomination Day.

The deposit payable by each candidate is 40,500 Singapore dollars.