Singapore to send more humanitarian assistance to Gaza

Singapore, Jul 22 (PTI) Singapore on Monday said it will send a fourth tranche of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, taking the country's donations to the war-raged Palestinian enclave to more than USD 12.7 million.

Singapore is also studying the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) advisory opinion on Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories “very carefully”, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said on Monday.

The latest tranche, comprising about 300 tonnes of halal-certified canned sardines and 1,000 tonnes of white rice, will be shipped from Singapore to Larnaca, Cyprus, and then to Gaza, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The transportation of these essential supplies will be done in cooperation with the UAE and Cyprus, according to a Channel News Asia report.

Earlier this month, a group of independent human rights experts mandated by the United Nations (UN) said that famine had spread throughout the Gaza Strip as the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas rages on.

“We are all aware that food insecurity remains a pressing concern in Gaza,” said Balakrishnan at the aid's handover ceremony on Monday.

“This latest tranche of aid represents our continued and steadfast commitment to alleviate the suffering in Gaza,” he said.

Singapore delivered its third tranche of aid to Gaza in March. This was Singapore's first humanitarian airdrop into Gaza and was closely coordinated with the Jordanian Air Force.

The humanitarian package included meal packs, medical supplies and equipment.

The findings by ICJ’s judges are not binding but carry weight under international law and may weaken support for Israel.

Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore’s long-standing position on Israeli settlements has been "clear and consistent".

"We view Israel's settlements in the West Bank as illegal under international law," the Channel quoted Dr Balakrishnan as saying.

"These settlements, in fact, make it much harder to arrive at a negotiated two-state solution." Dr Balakrishnan reiterated that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was “long-standing and complicated”.

“Singapore's principled position is that both sides need to find the political will to resume negotiations with the support of the international community in order to make progress towards a two-state solution consistent with the UN Security Council resolutions,” he said.

In the meantime, Singapore remains committed to supporting the Palestinian Authority through the SGD 10 million (USD 7.4 million) Enhanced Technical Assistance Package and will continue to find practical ways to help Palestinians in these difficult times, he said. PTI GS GSP AKJ GSP