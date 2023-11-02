Singapore warns foreigners not to use the city-state as platform to further Israel-Hamas political causes

Singapore, Nov 2 (PTI) Amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas militant group in Gaza, Singapore's government on Thursday warned foreigners working or living in the city-state to not use it as a platform to further their political causes.

"Given the heightened tensions, it is important that we remain calm and not let these external events affect the racial and religious harmony and peace in Singapore," the Manpower Ministry (MOM) said in a Facebook post.

"We would also like to remind everyone to engage in responsible and respectful discussions on this sensitive topic," Channel News Asia quoted MOM as saying.

A joint advisory by MOM, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Internal Security Department reiterated Singapore's zero-tolerance approach against extremism, violence and terrorism.

Foreigners in Singapore were also asked to "not support or import foreign politics", including through the public display of materials such as banners, flags and posters.

The foreigners were reminded not to write, post or share any information in-person or online that may "stir up emotions that result in violence or cause hatred among different races or religions".

"Doing so is an offence and punishable under Singapore law. Offenders may be banned from working in Singapore," the advisory read.

It also called on the foreign workforce to not speculate or spread unverified information "that may cause discomfort to others".

Those who wished to donate to help victims of the conflict were advised to use official channels such as the Singapore Red Cross or the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation.

The Singapore government in October said it would contribute SGD 300,000 (USD 219,073) towards relief operations through the Singapore Red Cross, in response to the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip. PTI GS PY PY PY