Singapore warns of being used as a platform for funds and campaigning in third-country elections

Singapore, Jan 4 (PTI) Ahead of the presidential elections in Indonesia, the Singapore government on Thursday warned individuals and groups against raising funds and conducting campaigns in the city-state for elections in another country.

Any individuals or groups in Singapore who conduct political campaigning or fundraising to further a political agenda overseas will be dealt with firmly, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

The ministry said it had been made aware of online allegations that Singapore might be "used as a platform" for Indonesia’s upcoming Presidential Elections.

The MHA said that the allegations include claims that funds in Singapore are meant for supporting certain candidates at the elections, to be held on February 14 to elect the president, vice president, and other top roles in the country.

The MHA did not name any websites or entities in its statement.

But media reports noted allegations were made against Singapore on a YouTube video featuring an Indonesian businessman and self-proclaimed political analyst.

The video, whose title in Bahasa Indonesia translates to ‘Intelligence Leaks: Conspiracy of 3 Foreign Countries to Control the 2024 Presidential Election’, had attracted more than two million views as of 2 pm on Thursday.

People of Indonesian origin claim on YouTube that China, the United States and Singapore are seeking to influence the outcome of the Indonesian elections.

Another allegation is that there is a large amount of money stored in Singapore which is ready to be used to influence the elections.

"The Singapore Government takes a clear and strong stand against the importation of politics of other countries into Singapore," TODAY newspaper quoted MHA as saying.

The Ministry added that persons visiting, working or living in Singapore should not use the country to conduct political campaigning or fundraising to further a political agenda overseas.

"We will deal firmly with any individual or group found to be doing so, including termination of immigration facilities," it said.

More than 204 million voters in Indonesia are eligible to cast their votes next month to decide the country’s next president, members of parliaments, governors, regents and mayors.

Hundreds of thousands of candidates from 18 political parties are expected to vie for more than 20,000 positions at the national and regional legislative bodies, according to media reports.

The outcome of these elections will determine the leader of Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, as well as whether the next leader will continue or undo the legacy of outgoing president Joko Widodo, such as his foreign policies, as well as his social and infrastructure programmes, said the media reports.

The incumbent, popularly known as Jokowi, has served two five-year terms and is not eligible to run again. PTI GS AMS AKJ AMS