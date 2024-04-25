Singaporean Chinese gets life imprisonment for death of Indian-origin man outside nightclub

Singapore, Apr 25 (PTI) A Chinese-origin Singaporean national was sentenced to life imprisonment and 12 strokes of the cane by a court here on Thursday for murdering a man of Indian descent during a fight outside a nightclub here in 2019.

The prosecution did not seek the death penalty, according to a Channel News Asia report. The penalty for murder is death by hanging or life imprisonment.

The incident happened on July 2, 2019, outside the Naughty Girl Club in the hotel and tourist belt of Orchard Road.

Tan Sen Yang, now 32, was found guilty of the murder of 31-year-old Satheesh Noel Gobidass during a fight outside the club in Jul 2019. Seven people, including Tan, were initially charged with murder with common intention. Satheesh died of a stab wound to the neck.

The Orchard Towers case attracted public attention after most of the suspects had their charges downgraded from murder, according to the report.

Tan was the only one still facing the murder charge after six of the accused – Joel Tan Yun Sheng, Chan Jia Xing, Ang Da Yuan, Loo Boon Chong, Tan Hong Sheng and Natalie Siow Yu Zhen – had their charges reduced.

The conclusion of Tan's trial means that all seven accused have been convicted and sentenced, the report said.