Singaporean driver jailed for killing Indian-origin motorcyclist in fatal accident: Report

Singapore, Dec 28 (PTI) A Singaporean minibus driver with a poor driving record was on Thursday sentenced to four months of jail for having hit an Indian-origin motorcyclist on an expressway and causing his death, according to a media report.

Advertisment

Muhammad Hairulzat Salleh, who is of Malay origin, pleaded guilty to one charge of driving without due care and attention, causing the death of Satyadew Ramanuj, 57, in 2021, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Salleh, 41, will also be disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for eight years upon his release from prison.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Pavithra Ramkumar said that Salleh’s past offences include careless driving causing hurt, failing to conform to red light and using a mobile phone while driving.

The prosecutor said that at the time of the fatal accident on March 13, 2021, Salleh was employed by Aurora World, a company which provides chartered bus services. PTI GS RUP RUP RUP