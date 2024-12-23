Singaporean man gets six-month imprisonment for posting anti-Islam content online

Singapore, Dec 23 (PTI) A Singapore court on Monday sentenced a man to six months of imprisonment for posting anti-Islam content online using another person's identity.

Chua Wang Cheng, 33, created fake Facebook accounts posing as someone he disliked, then shared videos that disparaged the religion of Islam, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

He was also found guilty of hurting the religious feelings of Muslims, including by posting comments on the Facebook pages of media outlets.

According to the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS), one of the videos that the accused posted contained baseless claims and was made to disparage Islam and the Prophet Muhammad. The other video contained derogatory statements towards Islam, the Prophet Muhammad and the Muslim community at large.

While Chua did not produce the videos, he shared them with accompanying commentary intended to wound the religious feelings of Muslim Facebook users, the prosecutor said.

According to Singaporean law, a person found guilty of acting with the deliberate intention of wounding racial or religious feelings can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both. PTI GS SCY SCY