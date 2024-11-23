Singaporean woman investigated for suspected terrorism-related activities

Singapore, Nov 23 (PTI) A Singaporean woman is being investigated for alleged involvement in suspected terrorism-related activities on a Telegram channel that has more than 200,000 subscribers and provides information about the ongoing war in Gaza.

The woman’s messages about Gaza surfaced on November 19, The Straits Times newspaper cited the Internal Security Department (ISD) as saying.

The messages said the Singapore authorities had arrested the woman and confiscated electronic devices.

An update later that day said she was released, according to the report on Friday.

The ISD said it was unable to provide more details as investigations are ongoing.

In August, a 17-year-old Singaporean supporter of the terror group ISIS was arrested just weeks before he could carry out his plan to kill non-Muslims in Tampines during the September school holidays. He practised stabbing with a pair of scissors.

The first woman to be detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for radicalism was apprehended in 2017. The then 22-year-old Singaporean, who was radicalised by online propaganda from ISIS, wanted to be a "martyr's widow" for the terror group and searched for an ISIS supporter to marry and settle down with in Syria.