Singaporeans checking voters’ lists for early General Election

Singapore, Jul 24 (PTI) More than 2.7 million Singaporeans are allowed to check their names on voters’ lists from Tuesday for a likely General Election this year, called by newly-elected Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The revised list was certified on Sunday and is available for public inspection from Tuesday, Channel News Asia reported, citing the Elections Department (ELD).

Wong, who was sworn in on May 15, had directed the ELD to revise the voter rolls and complete the revision by July 31.

Singapore's last General Election was held on July 10, 2020, and the next one must be held by November 2025.

However, political observers expect it to be held this year given the early preparation and call on eligible Singaporean voters to inspect their names on voters’ lists.

A voter's name is suspended if he had not voted in the last General Election.

There are a total of 2,715,187 registered electors — an increase from the figure of 2,709,407 voters eligible to cast their ballots in the 2023 Presidential Election held last September.

In the last General Election in 2020, there were 2,651,435 registered electors.

Ten overseas polling stations are to be set up in Beijing, Canberra, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo and Washington DC, for Singaporeans abroad to vote, said the ELD.