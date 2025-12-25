Singapore’s Hindu board appoints service veteran lady to manage temples and Indian culture

Singapore, Dec 25 (PTI) The Hindu Endowments Board, a statutory body that manages key Hindu temples in Singapore, has appointed a seasoned public service leader as its new chief executive officer.

Sarojini Padmanathan was appointed to the Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) on Wednesday.

Throughout her 40-year distinguished career, she played a key role in hospital restructuring in the 1990s and in boosting organisational resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She held senior roles at the Ministry of Health and the Health Sciences Authority, leading workforce development in medical, nursing, and administrative areas.

Padmanathan previously served as the 57-year-old HEB’s finance member, where she contributed significantly to enhancing financial governance and became closely involved with the board’s operations, including its four temples, halfway house, and religious programmes, according to a weekly tabloid, Tabla! “Her leadership and strong governance background make her well-placed to guide HEB’s community-focused initiatives,” said HEB, founded in 1968.

She succeeds Jeevaganth Arumugam, who led since September 2024 HEB manages key Hindu temples in Singapore, including Sri Mariamman and Sri Sivan temples. It also oversees cultural, religious, and charitable programmes for the Indian community under the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth. PTI GS AMS