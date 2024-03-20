Singapore's Indian-origin ex-transport minister facing corruption charges surrenders passport

Singapore, Mar 20 (PTI) Singapore's Indian-origin former transport minister S Iswaran, who is facing corruption charges, has surrendered his passport to the authorities on his return from Australia, according to a media report on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Iswaran surrendered his passport on his return to Singapore following his discharge from a hospital in Melbourne, The Straits Times newspaper reported, citing the Attorney-General’s Chambers on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old, who was granted SGD 800,000 bail after he was charged on January 18, was originally slated to be in Australia from February 16 to March 4 but had permission to extend his stay 12 days on doctor's advice following his discharge from the hospital on March 5.

He was allowed to leave Singapore to help his son settle in at a university in Melbourne. Several conditions were imposed, including an additional cash bail of SGD 500,000.

Advertisment

Iswaran faces a total of 27 charges, including two for corruption. The corruption charges relate to alleged bribes obtained from billionaire Ong Beng Seng as inducement to advance the hotel and property tycoon’s business interests to agreements between Singapore GP and the Singapore Tourism Board.

Ong, chairman of race promoter Singapore GP, is credited for bringing the Formula 1 Grand Prix to Singapore. Iswaran has rejected the charges.

Iswaran resigned from the ruling People’s Action Party in January and stepped down as transport minister and as a Member of Parliament.

For each corruption charge, he can be fined up to SGD100,000, jailed for up to seven years, or both. He can be fined, jailed for up to two years, or both, for obtaining valuable items from someone he had business dealings with as a public servant. For obstructing the course of justice, he can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.

Iswaran’s case has been transferred to the High Court. A hearing has been fixed for April 2, for the prosecution and the defence to exchange information ahead of the trial. PTI GS SCY AKJ SCY SCY