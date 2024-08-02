Singapore's Indian-origin human rights lawyer jailed for string of crimes

Singapore, Aug 2 (PTI) A former Indian-origin Singaporean lawyer, M Ravi was sentenced on Friday to 14 weeks' jail and fined SGD 5,500 (USD 4,120) for his latest string of crimes that involved pushing or injuring strangers and acquaintances - including a Hindu temple priest in the city-state.

The 55-year-old disbarred human rights lawyer was also ordered to pay SGD 30 as compensation to one of the victims he had injured, Channel News Asia reported.

Ravi committed the offences between November 2021 to September 2023.

He made a scene at Sri Mariamman Temple on July 9, 2023, pushing his way to the front of queueing devotees, tipping over a plate of offerings and smearing holy ash on himself.

He pushed a priest who was trying to intervene and asked loudly why there were so many foreigners and a need to queue. The century-old temple is one of the favourite spots among tourists.

While Ravi has been known for his brushes with the law, this is the first time he is being sentenced to jail for criminal offences, according to the channel report.

He was previously given a mandatory treatment order (MTO) in 2018 to address his bipolar disorder, a condition he has been outspoken about.

In sentencing, Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan largely rejected the defence's call to place mitigating weight on Ravi's bipolar condition.

This was because of several factors - first, he has had insight into his condition for many years, but still failed to fully comply with treatment and medication.

The prosecution sought 18 to 24 weeks' jail for Ravi and a fine, while defence lawyers asked for not more than seven weeks' jail and a fine.

Ravi was previously fined for disorderly behaviour in 2004 and given the MTO in 2018 for causing hurt by a rash act and lurking house trespass among other charges. PTI GS AMS