Singapore’s multiracial ideals still 'work in progress': Minister Shanmugam

Singapore, Oct 14 (PTI) Singapore has tried to live up to its multiracial ideals over 60 years of independence, but they remain a “work in progress,” Minister K Shanmugam said on Tuesday.

Addressing parliament on race and religion, the Coordinating Minister for National Security warned of “disturbing influences” and cautioned that Singapore is “no more stable than other countries” before their communal relations deteriorated.

He said if future leaders succumb to identity politics, it would be a “one-way street to ruin.” “And then Singapore will suffer ... We will experience the same conflicts and divisions we see unfolding elsewhere in the world," he added.

Shanmugam, who is also serving as Home Minister, had earlier warned of rising trends of identity politics based on race and religion, following the death of US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, according to Channel News Asia (CNA).

During his address, he reiterated that Singapore's ideals have not yet been fully achieved.

“Minorities in particular will tell you about lived realities on the ground,” he said, adding that minorities sometimes face racism at different levels.

Singapore, a multi-ethnic city-state of six million, comprises about 75 per cent Chinese, 15 per cent Malays and 7 per cent Indians, besides other communities.