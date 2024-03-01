Singapore’s Tamil Murasu newspaper to get new editor next month

Singapore, Mar 1 (PTI) T Raja Segar will take over as the editor of Singapore’s Tamil language newspaper Tamil Murasu from April 1, a media report said on Friday.

Segar, 61, the Hindu Endowments Board’s (HEB) chief executive and former Singapore Indian Development Association (SINDA) CEO, will take on the top job at the paper, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

He will take over from the current editor, Jawharilal Rajendran, 66, who will continue as the paper’s consulting editor and oversee special projects.

Raja called joining Tamil Murasu a “great opportunity and privilege” to serve the Tamil community here.

“I hope the experience from my previous jobs and friendships forged within the community will help me to positively contribute to the development of Tamil Murasu on all media platforms,” he said.

Outgoing editor Rajendran said he was grateful to have served as the editor of Tamil Murasu.

Wong Wei Kong, editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holding Media’s English, Malay, and Tamil Media Group, thanked Rajendran for his dedication and contributions to the newsroom and its digital transformation over the last 18 years.

Tamil is also one of the four official languages in multi-national Singapore. The others are English, Chinese and Malay.