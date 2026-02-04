Sino-Russian foreign policy 'tandem' key factor of global stability: Putin

Moscow, Feb 4 (PTI) The Sino-Russian foreign policy "tandem" remains a key stabilising factor amid growing global turbulence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during a video conversation with the Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

“As for the international situation, amid growing global turbulence, the foreign policy axis between Moscow and Beijing remains an important stabilising factor,” Putin said during the conversation, excerpts of which were shared by the Kremlin.

“We are ready to continue the closest coordination on global and regional issues, both bilaterally and within all multilateral structures, such as the UN, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and others, where the Russian-Chinese tandem plays a key role in many areas,” he added.

Speaking about China’s chairmanship of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Putin wished the country every success and pledged that Russia would provide its Chinese partners with all necessary assistance. As China prepares for the Lunar New Year, Putin congratulated Xi in his video call. “My dear friend, once again, Happy New Year and Happy Spring Festival. It's always springtime in our bilateral relations,” Putin said, wishing the friendly Chinese people peace and prosperity.

Putin pointed to growing all-around cooperation with China, including in the energy sector.

Briefing reporters on the Putin-Xi video call, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "The good tradition of video calls has been going on since 2020. The leaders cherish and maintain the tradition and always hold video calls before the Chinese New Year." The two leaders had a confidential conversation on the entire range of international issues and bilateral relations.