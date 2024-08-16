Situation in Bangladesh brought under control; Reports of attacks on minorities 'exaggerated': Yunus informs Modi

Dhaka, Aug 16 (PTI) The situation in Bangladesh has been "brought under control" and life is becoming normal, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday but described as “exaggerated” the reports of attacks on minorities in this country.

This is the first direct communication between Yunus and Modi after the Nobel Laureate took oath on August 8 following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5 amid protracted street violence over a controversial quota in government jobs.

Modi had while congratulating Yunus after his swearing-in and also during his Independence Day speech on Thursday, voiced concern over the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

“Professor Muhammad Yunus said the situation in Bangladesh has been brought under control and life is becoming normal across the country,” said a post on X from the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh.

“Professor Muhammad Yunus said that the reports of attacks on the minorities have been exaggerated and he is inviting Indian journalists to visit Bangladesh and report from the ground on the issues of the minority protection,” said a connecting post.

Yunus also accepted the Indian leader’s invitation to join the virtual Third Voice of Global South Summit on Saturday.

Modi in his Independence Day address on Thursday voiced concern over the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

“The concerns of 140 crore countrymen is that the safety and security of Hindus and minorities there is ensured. India always wants that the neighbouring country marches on the path of peace and prosperity,” Modi had said. PTI AR NPK NPK NPK