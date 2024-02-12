Six bodies found in Pak’s troubled Balochistan province

Karachi, Feb 12 (PTI) Pakistan security forces found six bullet-riddled bodies in the mountainous Killa Abdullah area in the troubled Balochistan province on Monday morning.

Initially, it was suspected that five of the bodies might be of the workers who were abducted from the Hoshab area in Turbat last month, but a senior police official said the process of identification was still not complete.

“It appears the bodies might be of tribesmen in the area that were dumped after a fight between rivals in the area,” Superintendent of Police Akbar Baloch said.

He said the bodies were discovered near a mountain in the barren area of Killa Abdullah.

A government official said unresolved tribal disputes in the province also lead to a lot of targeted killings and executions.

Baloch said the victims were shot dead.