Six children among 14 dead in road accident in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Islamabad, Jul 10 (PTI) At least 14 people, including six children, were killed and two injured on Wednesday when a passenger vehicle plunged into a ravine in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, officials said.

The accident occurred when the vehicle fell into a ravine while crossing the Laiswa Bari Pass Road in the Doliyan area of Neelum Valley district, according to Rescue 1122, the official ambulance and rescue service.

The victims, including the injured, were relatives and were travelling from the Leepa Valley towards Muzaffarabad when the vehicle veered off the road.

The dead include the driver, six children and two women and their bodies have been removed from the accident site. They were being shifted to their native area, officials said and added that the exact reason for the accident is being ascertained.

Road accidents in the mountainous Kashmir region are common. Most of them are caused due to overload, bad roads and reckless driving by poorly trained drivers.