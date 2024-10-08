Six injured at Little India shophouses following blast due to suspected gas explosion, guests evacuated

Singapore, Oct 8 (PTI) Six people were injured on Tuesday following a partial collapse of two shophouses due to suspected gas explosion at Little India, a popular shopping arcade for Indian tourists, prompting neighbouring hotels to evacuate guests.

The partial collapse of the two-storey shophouse units at 84 and 85 on Syed Alwi Road is believed to have been caused by a gas explosion. It occurred at about 1.30 am, with witnesses reportedly hearing a loud explosion.

Two people were assessed by paramedics for minor injuries and sent to the hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said, adding, another four, assessed for minor injuries, declined to go to the hospital.

This is the first blast incident damaging property in the usually crowded area of the Little India precincts.

An Indian vegetarian restaurant named Paakashala Singapore is located at 84 Syed Alwi Road, while No 85 houses Nirja Mega Mart, which retails food and grocery products.

Paakashala, which opened in December last year, sustained significant damage, with wires seen hanging from the ceiling and its outdoor tent bent out of shape, according to a Channel News Asia report.

The Royal India Hotel, which is located three shophouses away from the affected site, evacuated around 60 of its guests, and they were allowed to return to their rooms only at 5 am.

It was a similar case for the Arianna Hotel, which is located just next door to 84 Syed Alwi Road.

No visible damage was seen on either hotel.

Windows of one of the rooms were damaged by the suspected gas explosion at the Philip Hotel, which is located at 75 Desker Road, directly behind 84 Syed Alwi Road, the news portal said. PTI GS NPK NPK