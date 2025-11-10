Six injured in suicide attack outside Cadet College in Pakistan’s KPK

Peshawar, Nov 10 (PTI) Six people were injured on Monday after a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the main gate of a Cadet College in the south Waziristan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, security officials said.

According to security officials, the attack at the Cadet College Wana was reportedly carried out by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“A suicide bomber belonging to Fitna al Khawarij detonated explosives at the main gate of the college, injuring six civilians,” an official said.

The Pakistan government last year notified the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as "Fitna al-Khawarij", a reference to a group in earlier Islamic history which was involved in violence.

“Swift action by security personnel prevented the attackers from breaching the premises,” the official added.

A clearance operation was underway, with initial reports indicating that four to five terrorists have been killed, the official said.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks, particularly in areas bordering Afghanistan, mostly targeting police, law enforcement personnel, and security forces.