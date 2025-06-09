Six injured, three factories damaged in fire in Pak's Karachi

Karachi, Jun 9 (PTI) At least six people have been injured and three factories damaged in a fire that broke out here on Sunday and has not been put out completely, even after 30 hours.

Hassan Haseeb, a spokesperson for the Rescue 1122 department, said that the fire, which broke out in the Landhi export processing zone, had still not been fully controlled on Monday.

“The fire, which erupted in a garment factory, caused part of the building to collapse, leaving six people injured. It spread rapidly, engulfing the factory due to the presence of combustible material. It also spread to other factories close to the affected area,” he said.

He said more time is required to completely control the fire.

Videos on social media showed flames still burning in at least four buildings with firemen trying to bring them under control.

Incidents of fire in factories occur frequently in the industrial zones of Karachi where most factories lack proper ventilation, safety measures and equipment.

In one of the most horrifying incidents, at least 258 people were killed when a fire broke out and engulfed an entire garment factory in Baldia town in September 2012.

More recently, some 30 shops were gutted when a huge fire erupted in a commercial building in Clifton.

The Sindh High Court was told last year by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation that in a fire safety audit conducted on 265 commercial buildings in the city, not a single one was found to have a fire safety certificate or a no-objection certificate (NOC) issued by the fire brigade department. PTI CORR GSP GSP