Six killed as jeep plunges into ravine in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Jun 11 (PTI) At least six persons of a family were killed Tuesday when a jeep they were travelling in plunged into a deep ravine in northwest Pakistan, police said.

The tragic incident occurred in Bisham Tehsil of Shangla district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The ill-fated jeep taking the family members to their home fell into a deep ravine after the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn, police said.

Six persons were killed in the accident, they said.

The rescue teams and local people retrieved the bodies from the accident site.