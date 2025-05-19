Six killed in domestic dispute in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, May 19 (PTI) A deadly clash between two families over a domestic dispute left six people including three women dead in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.

The clash occurred in the Khattako Bridge area of Peshawar district when a family dispute escalated and members of both families opened indiscriminate fire at each other, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi said.

In the exchange of fire, seven people were shot, six of whom died on the spot.

Three women were among those killed, while another woman was reported to be critically injured and has been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area, where security remains on high alert.

According to the police, further investigation is underway to bring the perpetrators to justice. PTI