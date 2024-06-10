Six killed in road accident in Pakistan's Punjab

Lahore, Jun 10 (PTI) At least six persons were burnt alive after two vehicles fell into a ditch due to a collision and caught fire on Monday in Pakistan's Punjab province.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident took place when a fuel bowser breached the road divider and collided with a car coming from an opposite direction at Kalar Kahar Salt Range area of motorway, some 250 kms from Lahore. Both vehicles fell into a ditch.

After the collision, the fire erupted and engulfed both vehicles.

The driver of the fuel bowser and five persons on board the car were burnt alive. Four of them were from the same family, which was going to Islamabad from Lahore.

The rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies.

Officials said apparently the driver of the fuel bowser lost control over the vehicle because of brake failure.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed her grief over the loss of lives in the accident. PTI MZ ZH ZH