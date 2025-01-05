Six killed over property ownership dispute in NW Pakistan

Peshawar, Jan 4 (PTI) At least six people were killed and six others injured in firing between two groups over property ownership of a commercial plaza in the provincial capital Peshawar in northwest Pakistan on Saturday.

Local police said the bloody incident occurred in the Tehkal area in Peshawar district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A heavy police contingent was rushed to the spot.

“Suspects have fled from the scene after the crime. We have initiated a search operation in the area to nab the culprits,” police added. PTI AYZ PY