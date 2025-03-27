Six members of a family killed after car falls into canal in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Mar 27 (PTI) Six members of a family died after their car fell in a canal in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in Malak Khel Kotkay, mountainous district Shangla bordering Swat and Mansehra districts.

The ill-fated car fell into a canal due to a slippery road, according to the police.

Six people who were members of the same family died in the accident, they said. Police and rescue teams immediately reached the scene. The bodies were shifted to the hospital for necessary procedures.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur expressed grief over the death of six people in the accident. PTI AYZ ZH ZH