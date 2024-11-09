Six militants killed in security operation in Pakistan's KPK

Peshawar, Nov 9 (PTI) At least six militants were killed in a security operation in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, an official said.

The militants affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadar Group clashed with security forces near the Kaitu River in the North Waziristan district of the province, the official said.

Six militants were also injured during the intense exchange of firing.

The official said a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession. PTI CORR PY PY PY