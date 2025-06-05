Six of 11 private firm employees abducted by militants in Pakistan rescued, search on for remaining five

Peshawar (Pakistan), Jun 5 (PTI) Unidentified militants abducted 11 employees of a private company from Pakistan's northwestern province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, official sources said.

However, police pursued the suspects and rescued six of the abducted employees.

On receiving the alert, District Police Officer Superintendent of Police Dera Ismail Khan and Counter Terrorism Department Superintendent of Police Shakeel Khan, along with their teams, reached the spot and launched a search.

While they managed to rescue six of the abducted, a search operation is currently underway to rescue the remaining five hostages and nab the suspects.

The employees, travelling in three vehicles of a private company, were enroute from Islamabad to Quetta when they were abducted near Domanda Bridge in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In a separate incident, residents of Tirah Valley in Khyber district bordering Afghanistan thwarted an attempt to abduct a Pakistan army soldier.