Six of a family killed in accident in Pakistan

Peshawar, Aug 16 (PTI) At least six persons of a family were killed, and nine injured when a van plunged into a deep ravine in northwest Pakistan, authorities said on Friday.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday in the Chupriyal area of the scenic Swat Valley of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The vehicle was carrying 14 members of a family who were returning home from a wedding ceremony. The vehicle went out of control while taking a sharp turn in the mountainous areas.

The rescue and the medical team reached the spot and provided first aid to the injured. PTI AYZ AMS