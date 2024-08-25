Six people killed as landslide buries three houses in eastern Nepal

Kathmandu, Aug 25 (PTI) At least six people were killed on Sunday when landslides triggered by heavy rains buried three houses in Nepal's Bagmati province, police said.

The landslides occurred in the Doramba Shailung Rural Municipality in the Ramechhap district of the province.

Those killed include a 57-year-old woman, two 30-year-olds, 11 and 14-year-old boys, and an 18-month-old child, according to the police.

Police reached the accident site as soon as they received the information about the three houses being buried by the landslide.

Police also rescued an eleven-year-old girl from the incident site.

Earlier this week, seven people from two families were killed in separate incidents of landslides triggered by incessant rains in western Nepal.

Last month, a landslide occurred in the Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district when two buses carrying 65 passengers, including seven Indians, were swept away following heavy rainfall.

Nepal's rivers are generally fast-flowing due to the mountainous terrain, and monsoon months from June to September also often trigger landslides. PTI SBP GRS GRS GRS