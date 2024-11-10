Six people killed in Nepal accident

Kathmandu, Nov 10 (PTI) At least six persons were killed and 13 were injured in a road accident in Nepal's Kalikot district on Sunday, police said.

The casualties occurred when a Bolero jeep heading towards Thirpu from the Khin area in Palata Rural Municipality collided with another vehicle around 2:30 pm near Radukapre stream, a police official said.

The official said the injured as well as the dead bodies were airlifted to the provincial hospital in Surkhet with the help of the security personnel.

The identification of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, the official said.