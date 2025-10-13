Six workers died after mine collapsed in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Oct 13 (PTI) Six workers were killed when the mine they were working in collapsed due to an explosion in Kurram district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, rescue officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Tora Warai, central Kurram district, on Sunday, when a section of the mine collapsed after a blast, causing a sudden rise in water level.

According to rescue officials, the blast triggered a surge in underground water, which forced the mine to cave in.

The collapse occurred shortly after the explosion, leaving the mine workers stuck inside, the police said.

The body of one mineworker has been retrieved while the rest are still under the rubble.

Joint rescue teams from the Hangu and Kurram districts are at the scene to retrieve the bodies of the remaining workers.