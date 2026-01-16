Slain radical youth leader's brother appointed to B'desh mission in UK

Dhaka, Jan 16 (PTI) The elder brother of slain radical youth leader Osman Sharif Bin Hadi has been appointed as the second secretary at Bangladesh's diplomatic mission in Britain by the interim government, local media reported on Friday.

Osman, the 32-year-old spokesperson of the Inqilab Moncho, was shot in the head on December 12 during an election campaign in Dhaka. He was airlifted to Singapore for advanced treatment but died of his injuries after six days.

After his death, mobs in Dhaka staged mayhem, setting alight the offices of prominent newspapers and progressive cultural groups. Bangladesh also witnessed a wave of attacks targeting the minority Hindu community.

Omar Bin Hadi, the elder brother of Osman, has been appointed second secretary at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Birmingham, the UK, on a contractual basis, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

His appointment will be effective for three years from the date of joining, the paper reported, citing a notification issued by the Contracts and Foreign Appointment Wing of the Ministry of Public Administration.

"The appointment was given on the condition that he must sever all professional ties with any other occupation, business, or government, semi-government, or private organisation. Other terms of the appointment will be determined by the contract," the notification said.

The Dhaka Tribune reported that the notification was issued on Thursday.

The gazette was signed by Abul Hayat Md Rafique, joint secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, by order of the President, it added. PTI ZH ZH ZH