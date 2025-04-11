Slovakia could also consider drive on lines of 'Ek ped Maa ke Naam'

Bratislava, Apr 11 (PTI) The appeal by Prime Minister Narendra to plant a tree in the name of one's mother (Ek Ped Maa ke Naam) has found resonance with Slovak Republic President Peter Pellegrini who said his country too could consider undertaking such an initiative. President Pellegrino was told about the programme by President Droupadi Murmu on the concluding days of her two-day state visit here on Thursday during a tree plantation event in Nitra, considered the oldest town of Slovakia and "mother of all cities".

Around 100 km from Bratislava, the town is home to Tata Motors JLR plant which is the biggest investment by an Indian company in the central European country. After visiting the plant, the two Presidents planted the Linden tree, the national tree of the Slovak Republic, in a public park, where the mayor of the city of Nitra, Marek Hattas, was also present. President Murmu spoke about the initiative of Prime Minister Modi, which is the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative which is to plant a tree in the mother's name. "She described the initiative to the President of Slovak Republic, who said that … who found this very interesting, and remarked that Slovakia too could consider undertaking such an initiative," Secretary West, External Affairs Ministry, Tanmaya Lal said. On World Environment Day last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to plant a tree in their mother's name. He had planted a peepal tree at a park in New Delhi.

He had urged the countrymen as well as people from all over the world to plant a tree with their mother or in her name which will be a precious gift from you to her. The President later met members of the 6000-strong Indian community at an event where she asked them to be brand ambassadors of the country.

In the last five years, the Indian community here has grown fourfold, she said.

Infrastructure is at the core of India’s development strategy, with progress being made through transformational initiatives such as Gati Shakti, Bharat Mala, Sagarmala and Smart Cities, she said.

"The Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative is transforming India into a global manufacturing hub, by offloading overseas production, reducing import dependence and fostering innovation.

"Our youths have made India the third largest startup hub in the world with India now being a global powerhouse for e-commerce, AI and many other sectors".