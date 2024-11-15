Smog now health crisis in Pakistan's Punjab: Minister

Lahore, Nov 15 (PTI) The government in Punjab province of Pakistan on Friday declared smog a “health crisis" as millions reported breathing problems and other respiratory issues during the last month, senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

The Punjab government also imposed a "health emergency" in Lahore and Multan districts to combat dense smog blanketing the province of about 130 million population for the last few weeks, she said while addressing a press conference here.

According to the provincial health department, around two million cases of respiratory disease, besides complaints of asthma, chest infections, conjunctivitis and heart issues, have been reported in hospitals during the last month.

Dense smog caused by toxic pollutants has engulfed several cities in Punjab with Lahore and Multan being the worst hit.

The AQI (air quality index) reading in Multan has already crossed 2,000 twice, setting a new record for air pollution.

Aurangzeb said the hospital data did not give the complete picture of the adverse health impacts caused by smog as it only included reported cases.

"Many people suffering from respiratory problems don’t visit hospitals to seek doctors’ advice and instead self-medicate at home or visit informal dispensaries," she said.

“At the moment, the smog crisis has turned into a health crisis. Various factors contributing to smog include transport, agriculture, energy, our habits, behaviour, and actions towards nature," she said, adding that the Punjab government had made a 10-year smog mitigation plan to address the issue.

The Punjab government has taken various measures, including shutting schools, cracking down on vehicles emitting excessive smoke, and prohibiting barbecues and visits to recreational places, to combat smog.

These measures have, however, proven insufficient to address the crisis.