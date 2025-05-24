Soldier among 2 dead in suspected terror strikes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, May 24 (PTI) At least two people, including a soldier, were killed and five security personnel injured in two separate suspected terror attacks in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, official sources informed.

Five security personnel and a civilian were injured when a bomb went off near a security post when the bomb disposal unit was on a routine check in the Shakai area in the south Waziristan tribal district.

The civilian was injured in the blast while crossing the check post on his motorbike at the time of the explosion. He later succumbed to injuries at the district headquarters hospital in Wana town.

In a separate incident in the province's Khyber district, a soldier succumbed to injuries in a sniper attack in the Bar Qambar Khel area.

He was the driver of a security convoy crossing the area along with the deputy commandant.

The security forces' contingents rushed to both sites and cordoned off the areas. The forces launched a combing operation to arrest the accused.