Some Assam Community Association members helping with probe into Zubeen Garg's death

Singapore, Sep 25 (PTI) The Assam Association Singapore has said that some of its members are currently assisting the investigating authority in the probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

"As some of our members are currently assisting the investigating authorities in their inquiry into the tragic demise of our beloved Zubeen Da, the Assam Association Singapore is not permitted to make a public comment on the issue until the investigation process is complete and/or permitted by the investigating authorities under the law," the Management Committee, Assam Association Singapore, said in a post on Instagram on Wednesday.

The committee did not name the investigating authority.

"The untimely passing of our beloved Zubeen Da has left the entire Assamese community in Singapore in deep sorrow. We stand together in grief and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, as well as to our community in Assam and beyond," it said.

The iconic singer was on a yacht trip to Singapore's Saint John Island with some members of the Assamese community here on September 19 when he died.

Garg was to perform at a festival, celebrating the culture and tradition of northeast India, along with the celebration of the 60th year of India-Singapore Diplomatic Relations and to celebrate India ASEAN Year of Tourism. It was to be held 19-21 September.

Due to his death, all events were cancelled by the High Commission of India here.