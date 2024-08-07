Some police officials violated human rights, says newly-appointed Bangladesh IGP

Dhaka, Aug 7 (PTI) A top police official in Bangladesh on Wednesday said that the casualties of policemen in the recent violence occurred due to some unprofessional and overly ambitious officials who violated human rights.

Addressing a press briefing at the Police Headquarters, newly-appointed Inspector General of Police Md Mainul Islam said some unprofessional officers did not follow the accepted principles of applying force and violated human rights.

"It is because of them [unprofessional officials] that this ongoing violence and casualties have occurred," he was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

Many police officials have been injured, killed, and tortured because of some unprofessional and overly ambitious officials, he said.

Islam assured that every murder would be properly investigated.

On taking action against the police officials who he said violated human rights, the IGP said, "Action will be taken against those involved as per police regulations." He apologised to the countrymen, saying police could not perform their duties as per the expectations in the students' logical movement against discrimination.

"At this juncture, I sincerely call upon all the police members to dedicate themselves to discharging respective duties as members of the forces, for the needs of the country and the nation," Islam said.

The IGP said a directive has already been given to all police personnel across the country to return to their respective police lines, offices, public order management, and barracks.

"The metropolitan police commissioner and the superintendent of police of the districts will form citizen security committees with senior citizens, professionals, student representatives, political and media persons in the police stations of their respective jurisdictions. We are urging the public that the committee will play an emergency role in ensuring the security of police stations and police station areas for now, and its final outline will be formulated later," he said.

Islam also directed his colleagues at all levels to refrain from making any demand, comment or reply on social media through any personal account, or accounts in the name of any association, or batch.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Army has requested people to contact the nearest army camp if anyone faces any sabotage activities, violence or death threats.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) said the army remains deployed to ensure the safety of public life, property and important government installations considering the current situation.

It requested people to refrain from misleading the army by providing false information and rumours.

ISPR also provided some mobile phone numbers to contact them. PTI SCY ZH SCY SCY