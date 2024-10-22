Son of Singapore's founder says he is now political refugee in UK

Singapore, Oct 22 (PTI) Lee Hsien Yang, the youngest son of the founder of modern Singapore, the late Lee Kuan Yew, said on Tuesday that he is now a political refugee in the UK after seeking asylum protection from the British government "as a last resort".

"I remain a Singapore citizen and hope that someday it will become safe to return home," Lee was quoted as saying in a Facebook post by Channel News Asia (CNA).

Citing the Singapore government's "attacks" against him, Lee, the younger brother of former prime minister Lee Hsien Loong, said he is now a political refugee in the United Kingdom after seeking asylum protection in 2022 "as a last resort".

Lee Hsien Yang and his sister Lee Wei Ling, who died earlier this month, have been at odds with their brother Lee Hsien Loong, who was prime minister from 2004 until May this year, over what to do with their father’s home after his death in 2015, in a public spat that saw the siblings estranged.

In an interview with the UK-based newspaper The Guardian, Lee alleged that a "campaign of persecution" forced him to seek asylum in Britain.

Reacting to Lee's allegations, the Singapore government said there is "no basis” to allegations of "a campaign of persecution" against him as well as other claims about political repression in the country.

"Singapore’s judiciary is impartial and makes decisions independently. This is why Singaporeans have a high level of trust in the judiciary," a government spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said there are no legal restraints on Lee and his wife and lawyer Lee Suet Fern returning to Singapore.

"They are and have always been free to return to Singapore," the spokesperson said.

Lee and his wife have been out of Singapore since 2022 after deciding not to attend a scheduled police interview over potential offences of giving false evidence in judicial proceedings regarding the will of his father Lee Kuan Yew on what to do with the family home.

Lee and his late sister Lee Wei Ling, who had been living at the property, had alleged that they felt threatened in trying to fulfil their late father’s wish to demolish the house. They had also accused their elder brother and former prime minister Lee Hsien Loong of abusing his influence in government to drive his personal agenda.

The government has stated on several occasions that the former premier had recused himself on all matters relating to the family house. PTI GS SCY SCY