Sonal takes oath as chief minister of Nepal’s Madhesh Province

Kathmandu, Oct 16 (PTI) Jitendra Prasad Sonal took oath as chief minister of Nepal’s Madhesh Province on Thursday.

Sonal, a leader of Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP), was appointed the chief minister on Wednesday with the support of 56 provincial assembly members out of a total of 107 members, according to official sources.

At a ceremony held at the provincial chief’s office in Janakpurdham, provincial head Sumitra Subedi Bhandari administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sonal.

Similarly, two newly-appointed ministers of Madhesh Province government have taken the oath of office and secrecy.

Leader of the parliamentary group of Janamat Party, Mahesh Prasad Yadav and Chief Whip of Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Socialist) Kanish Patel have taken the oath of office and secrecy as ministers without portfolio.

Province chief Bhandari had appointed Sonal as the chief minister with the support of 56 provincial assembly members from five parties, in accordance with Article 168, Sub-article 2 of the Constitution of Nepal.

The new government was formed with the support of Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal, Janamat Party, the CPN (Maoist Centre) and the CPN (Unified Socialist). PTI SBP GSP GSP