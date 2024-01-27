South African Indians, expats celebrate Republic Day with fervour

Johannesburg, Jan 27 (PTI) Scores of South Africans participated in the celebrations hosted by the Indian Consulate here on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day on Friday.

Consul General Mahesh Kumar unfurled the Tricolor before reading the speech delivered in India by President Droupadi Murmu. This was followed by entertainment shows staged by locals and expatriate Indians and a chance to sample a wide range of millet dishes.

At the event, third-generation Indian-origin South African Anusha Nathoo said, "It's a very emotional moment for me because my forefathers had all come from Gujarat. This particular day also inculcates a sense of belonging in me." Nathoo said fifth and sixth-generation South African Indians had also welcomed the large number of Indians who had made South Africa their home since 1994.

Manjeet Shrivastav, who left India 50 years ago and is now a South African citizen, said he tries to attend the Republic Day event at the consulate every year.

"Today I am celebrating both ways – South Africa's 30 years of democracy as well as India's 75th Republic Day. I feel overjoyed," he said.