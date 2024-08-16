South African minister says cooperation with India pivotal in amplifying voice of Global South

Johannesburg, Aug 16 (PTI) Cooperation between South Africa and India at multilateral fora has played a pivotal role in amplifying the voice of the Global South, South African Minister for Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube has said.

Speaking as the chief guest at India’s 78th Independence Day celebration hosted by the Indian High Commission in Pretoria on Thursday, Gwarube said: “We have found in India a partner like South Africa that aspires to enhance the visibility and the interests of the Global South. We must work together more to find ourselves in an equitable global order.” The minister said the bilateral relationship between India and South Africa has matured into a strategic partnership in the 30 years that the two countries have resumed diplomatic ties after a break of almost four decades as India led the international fight against apartheid at the UN.

“This reflects our shared values and mutual objectives, which underpin our bonds between the two countries. It is an honour for us as South Africans to celebrate this significant milestone with the people of India,” she said.

“Today we can look back on the accomplishments of the past thirty years and reflect on the successes that have been brought on by the collaboration of the two countries. These include growth in trade and investment and tourism, successful joint initiatives such as the establishment of the Gandhi-Mandela Skills Centre in Pretoria, and reintroducing Cheetah in India,” the minister said.

Gwarube, commenting on the recent elections in both countries, said: “These elections have been profound for both nations, reflecting the electorate’s engagement in shaping the nation’s future." These elections were not only pivotal for good governance, but they also have implications for regional stability, economic policies and global partnerships. They highlight the evolving political landscape in both countries and serve as a reminder of the enduring importance of democratic values shaping society and global stability, Gwarube said.

“For three decades, our countries have worked together closely fostering economic growth, cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties. We have collaborated in various fields from trade and investments to higher education, skills development and even healthcare,” she added.

Gwarube said South Africa was looking forward to getting India's assistance in her country’s plans to renew early childhood development, with a special focus on foundation phase learning literacy, which are “great priorities for South Africa”.

“I am deeply pleased that the discussions in this regard are ongoing and I look forward to agreeing to strengthen and shape our objectives,” she said.

Gwarube said the lessons learnt during the past 30 years would be assessed during the 11th Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) that South Africa will host towards the end of this year.

Prabhat Kumar, the High Commissioner of India to South Africa, sharing his government’s plans to make India a developed country by 2047, said: “India will be a USD 32 trillion economy, with an average annual GDP growth rate of 7.6 per cent over the next 25 years.” Detailing some of the highlights of the India-Africa relationship in the past year, Kumar said: “With bilateral trade crossing USD 19 billion last year, we are beginning to witness diversification of our trade basket. Many Indian companies are partnering with South African companies to invest in the country's production lines. For example, the Serum Institute of Pune had partnered with Aspen Pharma and invested in a vaccine manufacturing plant in Durban – the first in all of Africa.” Kumar said the four Indian missions in South Africa organised a range of events to boost bilateral trade and investment and had also partnered with several local chambers of commerce and business schools to foster this relationship.

The other areas of cooperation that Kumar mentioned included the mining sector, defence, sport and education and training.

Kumar lauded the 1.7 million South African citizens of Indian origin for their efforts in supporting the ties between the two countries.

"(They are) a living bridge between the two countries. They played a stellar role in the liberation struggle and continue to contribute immensely in all spheres.," the envoy said.