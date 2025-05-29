South African party supports India's zero-tolerance stance on cross-border terrorism

Pretoria: South Africa’s second largest party, the Democratic Alliance, has expressed solidarity with the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and supported India's resolve to fight cross-border terrorism.

The all-party Indian delegation, which is on a visit to South Africa from May 27-29 to put forth India’s stance on combating terror emanating from Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, on Thursday held several interactions with South African interlocutors in Cape Town.

The all-party delegation led by NCP MP Supriya Sule had earlier met South African parliamentarians and underscored India's zero-tolerance for terrorism and new normal approach against the global menace.

On Wednesday, the delegation had robust discussions with John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance and Minister of Agriculture of South Africa and other members of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

“The DA expressed solidarity with the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and supported India's resolve to fight cross-border terrorism,” a statement from the Indian Embassy in Pretoria said on Thursday.

The delegation also engaged with Kenneth Morolong, Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Republic of South Africa and conveyed India's counter-terrorism stance, characterised by prompt and resolute action that holds both terrorists and their enablers equally responsible.

“The Deputy Minister said that he took note of the matter and the same would be brought to the attention of the South African Presidency,” the statement added.

Earlier, the delegation members had met Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Province (NCOP) of South Africa, P (Les) Govender apart from the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, led by Supra Obakeng Ramoeletsi Mahumapelo, Chairperson, and other members of parliament from various political parties.

On Tuesday, the delegation members addressed an audience of over 350 expatriates and some local Indians in Johannesburg, where they described Pakistan as the sponsor of terrorism.

While speaking at the event, the delegation called on Indian nationals in South Africa and the local community to join India’s unapologetic fight against global terror.

The delegation led by Sule is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan’s designs and India’s response to terror, especially in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Apart from Sule, the delegation comprises BJP leaders Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Thakur and V Muraleedharan, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma, TDP leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, AAP leader Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

The Indian team had arrived from Qatar to South Africa and would now proceed to Ethiopia and Egypt.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 under Operation Sindoor, following which Pakistan attempted to attack the Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.