South African President Ramaphosa shares condolences on passing of Pope Francis

Johannesburg, Apr 21 (PTI) President Cyril Ramaphosa has shared condolences from the South African people on the passing of Pope Francis at the age of 88.

The Pope passed away early on Monday at his Vatican residence, the Casa Santa Marta, barely hours after delivering his last Easter address on Sunday.

“On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa I (I offer my) deep condolences to Catholics in South Africa and globally on the passing of the Holy Father Pope Francis,” Ramaphosa said.

“Catholics and people of all faiths are saddened today by the passing of a spiritual leader who sought to unite humanity and wished to see a world governed by fundamental human values,” he added.

“As the leader of the Church and a global figurehead, Pope Francis advanced a world view of inclusion, equality and care for marginalised individuals and groups, as well as responsible and sustainable custody of the natural environment,” Ramaphosa said.

The president said that the Pope’s “extraordinary life story” and ascendancy to the Holy See unfolded with humility and a profound commitment to making the Church and the world a better place for all of humanity.

Ramaphosa expressed the hope that Pope Francis’ passing would unite the church and the international community further.

“Following so soon after the celebration of Easter, Pope Francis’ passing will extend this traditional period of prayer and reflection, which will unite the Church and the international community in reflecting on the Holy Father’s life and legacy,” Ramaphosa concluded. PTI FH GSP GSP