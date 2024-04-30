South African rural women to get solar power training in India

Johannesburg, Apr 30 (PTI) A group of 22 female engineering students from rural areas of South Africa will be trained as ‘Solar Mamas’ in India where they will be taught solar panel manufacturing and installation of the machinery in their communities back home.

Advertisment

“Access to electricity should always be easily available given the important role it plays in many aspects of human life and well-being. It is an essential service, and governments must make societies function better through the provision of this kind of basic training,” said Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

The 22 students have already left for Rajasthan for the training.

The project is being undertaken by her department in partnership with the Energy & Water Sector Education Training Authority (EWSETA).

Advertisment

The Learnership programme, which will provide theoretical and practical skills in solar panel manufacturing and installation, is the result of one of the resolutions from the BRICS Women in Business meeting hosted on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit hosted by South Africa last year.

The resolution on Solar Technology Training Program for women in South Africa called for women to lead community initiatives and take part in resolving the energy crisis in South Africa, particularly in rural areas.

The Learnership programme is supported by at least six other government ministries and parastatals who have pledged to open windows of opportunities for the female learners to venture into business when they return to South Africa in August after their training at the Barefoot University in Rajasthan.

Advertisment

With the current electricity shortages in South Africa, starting and operating a solar business in the country, from panels and batteries to solar-powered appliances, can be a lucrative venture.

“The primary objective of the project is to train South African women from rural and underserved communities in the installation, maintenance, and repair of solar panels and solar lighting systems. This training equips them with the technical expertise needed to harness solar energy for the benefit of their communities,” said FICCI’ Ladies Organisation (FLO), which started facilitating the project after the BRICS meeting.

“Collaborative projects like this one can foster stronger ties between India and South Africa. The core mission of FLO is empowering women and promoting gender equality. This aligns with the goals of the ‘Solar Mamas’ project, which aims to empower women through education and skills development. FLO's commitment to sustainable development aligns with the project's focus on renewable energy and community development.

Advertisment

“The anticipated outcomes of this project are trained ‘Solar Mamas’ bringing sustainable solar energy solutions to their communities,” the FLO added.

“The primary objectives of this project are to train South African women as ‘Solar Mamas’ in the installation, maintenance, and repair of solar panels and systems; to empower women to become leaders and change agents in their communities by providing them with valuable skills and knowledge in renewable energy; to promote gender equality and women's economic empowerment by creating income-generating opportunities for Solar Mamas; and to improve energy access in rural and underserved areas of South Africa, contributing to sustainable development and environmental preservation,” it said.

India’s Consul General in Johannesburg, Mahesh Kumar, whose office arranged an orientation gathering for the trainees, said it was part of India’s mission to assist wherever it could in using its expertise in other developing countries.

“India is well-advanced in its plans to have renewable energy such as solar power in every rural home as part of its Renewable Electricity Roadmap 2030,” Kumar said.

“The Government of India is always happy to share the expertise that its scientists, engineers, and institutions have developed in this regard for the benefit of other partners in BRICS and the developing world,” Kumar added. PTI FH SCY AKJ SCY SCY